FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future

Members from 86th Civil Engineer Squadron’s pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024. The 86th CES swapped out all of their aqueous film forming foam to fluorine free foam as part of the Department of Defense's goal to eliminate the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as ‘forever chemicals’. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)