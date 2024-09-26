FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron remove aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) from a fire engine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. The AFFF was being removed as part of the Department of Defense's goal to eliminate the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as ‘forever chemicals’. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
