Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron remove aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) from a fire engine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. The 86th CES had to maintain emergency response capabilities while undergoing the switch to fluorine free foam. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 04:06
    Photo ID: 8673190
    VIRIN: 240920-F-F3261-1003
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 95.35 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future
    FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future
    FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future
    FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein&rsquo;s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Ramstein
    CE
    KMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download