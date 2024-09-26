FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron remove aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) from a fire engine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. The 86th CES had to maintain emergency response capabilities while undergoing the switch to fluorine free foam. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)