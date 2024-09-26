U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron remove aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) from a fire engine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. The 86th CES had to maintain emergency response capabilities while undergoing the switch to fluorine free foam. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|09.20.2024
|10.02.2024 04:06
|8673190
|240920-F-F3261-1003
|480x640
|95.35 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future
