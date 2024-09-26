FIREFIGHTING FOAM: Ramstein’s Path towards a PFAS-Free Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron remove aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) from a fire engine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. The 86th CES removed more than 10,000 gallons of AFFF from facilities and equipment around the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)