Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Jasen Kingsley (right), commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) bids farewell to a member of the Fjii Ministry of Fisheries, Revenue and Customs Service and Navy on the bow of the Oliver Henry, Aug. 31, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry’s crew recently completed a 46-day patrol in Oceania in support of Operation Blue Pacific, promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in the region.