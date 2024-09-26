U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns home following 46-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylon O’Donnell, a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) boatswains mate, conducts a joint boarding inspection of a fishing vessel with members of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, on the high seas in Oceania, Sept. 22, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry’s crew recently completed a 46-day patrol in Oceania in support of Operation Blue Pacific, promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in the region.