    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns home following 46-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns home following 46-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylon O’Donnell, a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) boatswains mate, conducts a joint boarding inspection of a fishing vessel with members of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, on the high seas in Oceania, Sept. 22, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry’s crew recently completed a 46-day patrol in Oceania in support of Operation Blue Pacific, promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in the region.

