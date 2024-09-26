U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns home following 46-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto Jimenez, a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) maritime law enforcement specialist, conducts a boarding with members of the Fjii Ministry of Fisheries, Revenue and Customs Service and Navy in the archipelagic waters of Fiji, Sept. 6, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry’s crew recently completed a 46-day patrol in Oceania in support of Operation Blue Pacific, promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in the region.