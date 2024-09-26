Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns home following 46-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry returns home following 46-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto Jimenez, a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) maritime law enforcement specialist, conducts a boarding with members of the Fjii Ministry of Fisheries, Revenue and Customs Service and Navy in the archipelagic waters of Fiji, Sept. 6, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry’s crew recently completed a 46-day patrol in Oceania in support of Operation Blue Pacific, promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in the region.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    USCG
    Honolulu
    Hawaii
    Oliver Berry
    USCGC Oliver Berry
    Operation Blue Pacific

