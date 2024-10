Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) crew members conduct a first aid and CPR demonstration, showing basic life-saving techniques with students from a local school in Western Samoa, Sep. 17, 2024. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry’s crew recently completed a 46-day patrol in Oceania in support of Operation Blue Pacific, promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in the region.