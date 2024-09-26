Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire truck electrical repair inspector at BASOPS Maintenance set to retire [Image 3 of 3]

    Fire truck electrical repair inspector at BASOPS Maintenance set to retire

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Robert Reindl is a German local national U.S. Army employee and an electrical equipment repair inspector with Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Soon to retire, Reindl said he appreciates everything his team has done for him, and his departing advice to them is to keep working hard and have a good time while doing so. (Stefan Pfister)

