Fire truck electrical repair inspector at BASOPS Maintenance set to retire

Robert Reindl is a German local national U.S. Army employee and an electrical equipment repair inspector with Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Soon to retire, Reindl said he appreciates everything his team has done for him, and his departing advice to them is to keep working hard and have a good time while doing so. (Stefan Pfister)