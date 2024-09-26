Robert Reindl conducts electrical testing on a U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria fire truck at Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Sept. 27. After 35 years later, the 64-year-old German local nation employee with the U.S. Army is set to retire Dec. 1. (Stefan Pfister)
Fire truck electrical repair inspector at BASOPS Maintenance set to retire
