Robert Reindl conducts electrical testing on a U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria fire truck at Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Sept. 27. The German local national U.S. Army employee and electrical equipment repair inspector with Base Support Operations Maintenance is set to retire Dec. 1 after more than 35 years with the Army. (Stefan Pfister)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 06:36
|Photo ID:
|8670904
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-SM279-5534
|Resolution:
|1025x769
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire truck electrical repair inspector at BASOPS Maintenance set to retire [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fire truck electrical repair inspector at BASOPS Maintenance set to retire
