    Fire truck electrical repair inspector at BASOPS Maintenance set to retire [Image 1 of 3]

    Fire truck electrical repair inspector at BASOPS Maintenance set to retire

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Robert Reindl conducts electrical testing on a U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria fire truck at Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Sept. 27. The German local national U.S. Army employee and electrical equipment repair inspector with Base Support Operations Maintenance is set to retire Dec. 1 after more than 35 years with the Army. (Stefan Pfister)

