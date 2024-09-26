Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jason Dong and Jacob Drummond take time to meet with veterans during the Clark County Veterans Assistance Center Stand Down on Sept. 27, 2024 held at the Vancouver Armed Forces Reserve Center, Vancouver, Washington. The annual event dates back to 2009, helping bring resources to military veterans and their families in SW Washington and North Portland, Oregon. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)