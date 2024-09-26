Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region

Photo By John Hughel | Veterans and military families meet with vendors and other service provider specialist...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Veterans and military families meet with vendors and other service provider specialist at the Clark County Veterans Assistance Center Stand Down on Sept. 27, 2024 held at the Vancouver Armed Forces Reserve Center, Vancouver, Washington. The annual event dates back to 2009, helping bring resources to military veterans and their families in SW Washington and North Portland, Oregon. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

VANCOUVER, Wash. - The Clark County Veterans Assistance Center held its 2024 Veterans Stand Down and Expo at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Vancouver on Sept. 27, 2024. The event was open to all military veterans and their families with organizations helping to provide services in employment, health and dental care, housing assistance, and numerous agencies providing community resources and information.



The Stand Down began at 9:00 a.m., as nearly 200 veterans attended the five-hour event with over 30 vendors offering assistance, also featured live music, haircuts, clothing, and lunch. Three shuttle vans helped provide transportation at different locations around SW Washington. Held regularly across the country, Stand Down events are designed to help veterans’ access critical resources.



“We don’t know what we don’t know,” said Jeff Shermer, an independent agent helping provide support for individual medical plans for veterans. “I help explain what Medicare part A and B entail. If a person is registered with the VA and they have their medications through the VA, then they don’t need a part D, so it’s important at age 65 that they have adequate coverage whether its’ with the Veteran’s Administration or with other programs.”



After working as a counselor for 10 years, Shermer’s approach is to make sure that veterans are getting all the benefits possible through both the government and private coverage packages.



“Reviewing what people have and walking them through the process is key. When a person turns 65, there is an initial enrolment period that falls within a seven month window; three months before your birth month and three 3 months after their birth month to get on a Medicare advantage program.”



With the Inflation Reduction Act is helping reduce cost, but formulas for other programs are possibility changing in coverage and prices based on a variety of indicators.



“Programs are updated all the time and for 2025 there are multiple changes that take effect on January 1st,” Shermer said. “This coming year has more changes than have happened over the last 20 years.”



Mental health and other wellness issues were included in the event too as veterans have moved past the COVID-19 pandemic obstacles over the past several years and now focus on quality of life issues.



Military veterans Jacob Drummond and Jason Dong, with Integrated Renewal, work through a spiritual holistic healing process to address PTSD, insomnia, depression and traumatic brain injury and other areas of mental well-being.



Dong also serves as a Chaplain in the Oregon Army National Guard, and brings his experience with military and first responders to his work.



“As someone who currently serves, I am aware of all the challenges that service member’s experience,” he said. “This work is a new trial for me as well.”



Volunteers from the Clark County Food Bank described some of the programs they offer other than just food distribution. In 2023, the food bank served over 135,000 individuals with food, and provided dozens of dietary education courses.



“There is a real sense of community through our work,” said Marcie Walsh, a volunteer working with the Clark County Food Bank the last two years. “We have classes on cooking, gardening and nutritional education. Coming here [Veterans Stand Down] today helps us with awareness and work with veterans in our region.”