Jeff Shermer takes time to meet with veterans to help with medical care programs during the Clark County Veterans Assistance Center Stand Down on Sept. 27, 2024 held at the Vancouver Armed Forces Reserve Center, Vancouver, Washington. The annual event dates back to 2009, helping bring resources to military veterans and their families in SW Washington and North Portland, Oregon. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region
