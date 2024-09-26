Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region

    VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Veterans and military families meet with vendors and other service provider specialist at the Clark County Veterans Assistance Center Stand Down on Sept. 27, 2024 held at the Vancouver Armed Forces Reserve Center, Vancouver, Washington. The annual event dates back to 2009, helping bring resources to military veterans and their families in SW Washington and North Portland, Oregon. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 23:32
    Photo ID: 8670543
    VIRIN: 240927-Z-CH590-1113
    Resolution: 5897x3960
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region [Image 8 of 8], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region
    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region
    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region
    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region
    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region
    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region
    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region
    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Veterans Stand Down helps support veterans in SW Washington and around the region

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Benefits
    Oregon National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Veterans Stand Down
    Clark County Veterans Assistance Center
    Armed Forces Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download