2024 Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Class 131 stands by following the chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 27, 2024. The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)