    Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony

    Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Edgar Villaverde salutes during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 27, 2024. The ceremony recognized 19 Sailors that were newly promoted to the rank of chief petty officer (CPO). The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 21:35
    Photo ID: 8670242
    VIRIN: 240927-N-KH177-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony
    2024 Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony
    2024 Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony

    Chief Petty Officer
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    CPO pinning
    U.S. Navy

