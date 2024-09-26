2024 Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony

U.S. Navy sideboys salute a new Chief Petty Officer following during the chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 27, 2024. The ceremony recognized 19 Sailors that were newly promoted to the rank of chief petty officer (CPO). The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8670243
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-KH177-1009
|Resolution:
|5703x3794
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
