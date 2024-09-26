Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCSD, STEM, Operation Sun SCREEN, NEMTI, Air Show, Miramar [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCSD, STEM, Operation Sun SCREEN, NEMTI, Air Show, Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2024) Thousands of airshow spectators had the opportunity to witness the expeditionary capabilities of Navy Medicine encapsulated in a mobile medical tent filled with cutting-edge medical simulation equipment at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s ‘America’s Airshow.' The expeditionary medical component at an air show is an unexpected, but highly attractive one that draws crowds of young spectators interested in learning more about the nature of Navy Medicine and its corresponding career fields. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8670222
    VIRIN: 240929-N-WJ173-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD, STEM, Operation Sun SCREEN, NEMTI, Air Show, Miramar [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STEM medical tent, on-scene skin cancer screening huge success at MCAS Miramar airshow
    NMCSD, STEM, Operation Sun SCREEN, NEMTI, Air Show, Miramar
    STEM medical tent, on-scene skin cancer screening huge success at MCAS Miramar airshow
    STEM medical tent, on-scene skin cancer screening huge success at MCAS Miramar airshow
    STEM medical tent, on-scene skin cancer screening huge success at MCAS Miramar airshow
    STEM medical tent, on-scene skin cancer screening huge success at MCAS Miramar airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STEM medical tent, on-scene skin cancer screening huge success at MCAS Miramar airshow

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Miramar
    NMCSD
    STEM
    NEMTI
    Operation Sun SCREEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download