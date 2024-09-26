STEM medical tent, on-scene skin cancer screening huge success at MCAS Miramar airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2024) Thousands of airshow spectators had the opportunity to witness the expeditionary capabilities of Navy Medicine encapsulated in a mobile medical tent filled with cutting-edge medical simulation equipment and free skin cancer screenings at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s ‘America’s Airshow.' “The Association of Military Dermatologists (AMD)—in conjunction with partners LaRoche Posay and the American Academy of Dermatology's 'Spot Skin Cancer' campaign—and a dedicated team of volunteer dermatologists, residents, and corpsmen from NMCSD, supported AMD’s Operation Sun SCREEN, whose mission is offer free skin cancer screenings during the three day Air Show and to ensure sun screen was available in ample quantities for spectators,” said LCDR Willis Lyford (Middle), NMCSD staff dermatologist. In this photo volunteers gather for a group photo. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!