STEM medical tent, on-scene skin cancer screening huge success at MCAS Miramar airshow

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 29, 2024) Thousands of airshow spectators had the opportunity to witness the expeditionary capabilities of Navy Medicine encapsulated in a mobile medical tent filled with cutting-edge medical simulation equipment at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s ‘America’s Airshow.' The expeditionary medical component at an air show is an unexpected, but highly attractive one that draws crowds of young spectators interested in learning more about the nature of Navy Medicine and its corresponding career fields. STEM volunteers from Naval Medical Center San Diego, Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute, and the Navy Trauma Training Center from Los Angeles General Medical Center gather for a group photo. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!