STEM medical tent, on-scene skin cancer screening huge success at MCAS Miramar airshow

Thousands of airshow spectators had the opportunity to witness the expeditionary capabilities of Navy Medicine encapsulated in a mobile medical tent filled with cutting-edge medical simulation equipment at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s ‘America’s Airshow,’ Sept. 27-29.



The expeditionary medical component at an air show is an unexpected, but highly attractive one that draws crowds of young spectators interested in learning more about the nature of Navy Medicine and its corresponding career fields.



“It’s exciting to see how many spectators were drawn to our STEM display for the opportunity to immerse themselves into a battlefield scenario and experience the critical attributes of administering life-saving actions,” said Lt. Amanda Peeler, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) physical therapist and STEM officer.



Peeler and her team engaged in weeks of planning and coordination with the Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute and the Navy Trauma Training Center from Los Angeles General Medical Center, located in Los Angeles, Calif.



“Without our partners, it would not be the same as they play an integral role in bringing forth our strengths and enthusiasm to offer the best possible experience for everyone walking through the tent,” added Peeler. “Our interactive display allowed the air show spectators to get a glimpse of what their role in the US Navy could be if they decided to join.”



On the other side of the flight line another medical engagement effort was taking place — one with real world implications.



“The Association of Military Dermatologists (AMD)—in conjunction with partners LaRoche Posay and the American Academy of Dermatology's 'Spot Skin Cancer' campaign—and a dedicated team of volunteer dermatologists, residents, and corpsmen from NMCSD, supported AMD’s Operation Sun SCREEN, whose mission is offer free skin cancer screenings during the three day Air Show and to ensure sun screen was available in ample quantities for spectators,” said LCDR Willis Lyford, NMCSD staff dermatologist.



The captive audience at an airshow offers a unique opportunity to recruit immediate participation in the free screening.



“Aircrews and pilots spend significant time in the sun, and so we focused heavily on our active duty service members, who we invited early to the screening and always prioritized throughout the weekends, getting them in first even when crowds were at their largest. In some cases, based on the preliminary screening, we had to refer them for immediate follow-up with our dermatology clinic, which we were able to accomplish,” expressed Lt. Cmdr. Monica Borza, NMCSD dermatologist resident.



The prioritization was an indirect contribution on the part of the non-profit to warfighter readiness. All others (non-DoD affiliated) who had concerning spots were provided with guidelines on what to do next.



The air show screening effort ultimately performed more than 800 skin cancer screenings, setting a new record for number of screenings for the American Academy of Dermatology’s ‘Spot Skin Cancer’ program in a single event. All active duty, reserve members, and Tricare-eligible veterans who were determined to have lesions concerning for skin cancer were referred in for rapid clinical follow up and biopsy of the concerning spots.



With the airshow having proven to be yet another successful community engagement, plans are already underway for the 2025 airshow.



“Every year we strive to improve the experience for our participants,” stated Peeler. “We assess ways to improve as a STEM initiative for the command and capitalize on new relationships formed with local schools who either want to visit NMCSD or have us visit their campus. Either way, this is a rewarding way to attract tomorrow’s leaders for our military, navy, and, hopefully, navy medicine.”



For the AMD’s Operation Sun SCREEN, plans are underway to expand nationwide. This year, in addition to MCAS Miramar, the group performed more than 400 screenings at the NAS Oceana air show. Lyford, who created and runs the philanthropy on behalf of the AMD, in his personal capacity, reports plans to expand next year’s outreach to air shows scheduled at Joint Base Andrews, Md., as well as air shows in Texas and Washington state.



