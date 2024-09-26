Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On-the-Ground [Image 3 of 3]

    On-the-Ground

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Austin Amsden, Inventory Management Specialist, and Michelle Green, Lead Customer Support Specialist F5/F18/Trainers, DLA Aviation Jacksonville, FL, are on-the-ground and hard-at-work providing world class Defense Logistics Agency support to the artisans that maintain the aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil

