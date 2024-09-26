Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Austin Amsden, Inventory Management Specialist, and Michelle Green, Lead Customer Support Specialist F5/F18/Trainers, DLA Aviation Jacksonville, FL, are on-the-ground and hard-at-work providing world class Defense Logistics Agency support to the artisans that maintain the aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil