Austin Amsden, Inventory Management Specialist, and Michelle Green, Lead Customer Support Specialist F5/F18/Trainers, DLA Aviation Jacksonville, FL, work closely with Emmett Britts, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, to make sure he and his team the parts they need to maintain MH-60R helicopters. Just another day for a team that is all about ensuring their customer achieves mission success. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 18:50
|Photo ID:
|8670103
|VIRIN:
|240918-D-LU733-2413
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just another day [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.