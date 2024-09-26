Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Just another day [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Just another day

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Austin Amsden, Inventory Management Specialist, and Michelle Green, Lead Customer Support Specialist F5/F18/Trainers, DLA Aviation Jacksonville, FL, work closely with Emmett Britts, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, to make sure he and his team the parts they need to maintain MH-60R helicopters. Just another day for a team that is all about ensuring their customer achieves mission success. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8670103
    VIRIN: 240918-D-LU733-2413
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just another day [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leading with Pride
    Just another day
    On-the-Ground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLAAviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download