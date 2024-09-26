Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Austin Amsden, Inventory Management Specialist, and Michelle Green, Lead Customer Support Specialist F5/F18/Trainers, DLA Aviation Jacksonville, FL, work closely with Emmett Britts, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, to make sure he and his team the parts they need to maintain MH-60R helicopters. Just another day for a team that is all about ensuring their customer achieves mission success. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil