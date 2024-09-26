Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading with Pride

    Leading with Pride

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Navy Commander Brandon Palmer, Director, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Jacksonville, FL, takes great pride in leading the DLA Aviation team as they support Naval Air Station Jacksonville with the supplies and services they need to be the premier platform for generating and projecting naval power from the shore. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 18:50
    Location: FLORIDA, US
