Union Creek water treatment project continues

Liner used for a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) repair method rests at Travis Air Force Base, July 15, 2024. The CIPP liner was used to repair the stormwater conveyance system as part of the Union Creek environmental remediation project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)