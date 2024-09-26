Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Union Creek water treatment project continues [Image 1 of 5]

    Union Creek water treatment project continues

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Civilian contractors inflate a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liner with water at Travis Air Force Base, July 15, 2024. The CIPP liner was used to repair the stormwater conveyance system as part of the Union Creek environmental remediation project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 18:30
    Photo ID: 8670093
    VIRIN: 240715-F-RX751-1005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Union Creek water treatment project continues [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    CE
    60 AMW
    Team Travis
    Trust Travis

