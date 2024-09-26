Union Creek water treatment project continues

Civilian contractors inflate a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liner with water at Travis Air Force Base, July 15, 2024. The CIPP liner was used to repair the stormwater conveyance system as part of the Union Creek environmental remediation project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
