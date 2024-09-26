Union Creek water treatment project continues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A civilian contractor from SAK construction secures a fitting for a temporary lake tank at Travis Air Force Base, July 11, 2024. The lake tank was filled with water from the stormwater conveyance system in order to treat it for any contaminants as part of the Union Creek environmental remediation project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)