Union Creek water treatment project continues

Members of the California Water board and other regulatory agencies visit the site of the cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining at Travis Air Force Base, July 15, 2024. The CIPP liner was used to repair the stormwater conveyance system as part of the Union Creek environmental remediation project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)