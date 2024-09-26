340th FTG debuts its Power BI dashboard during fall commanders’ summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Bradley Gauvin, 340th Flying Training Group comptroller, provides a financial management update on the fiscal state of the group's programs and manpower positions during the fall commanders' summit in Fredericksburg, Texas on Sep. 17, 2024. The summits serve as a forum where commanders and senior staff members from all the geographically separated units gather to identify issues, annotate them, and develop solutions to those issues as a cohesive team.