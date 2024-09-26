Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th FTG debuts its Power BI dashboard during fall commanders’ summit [Image 3 of 3]

    340th FTG debuts its Power BI dashboard during fall commanders’ summit

    FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Maj. Bradley Gauvin, 340th Flying Training Group comptroller, provides a financial management update on the fiscal state of the group's programs and manpower positions during the fall commanders' summit in Fredericksburg, Texas on Sep. 17, 2024. The summits serve as a forum where commanders and senior staff members from all the geographically separated units gather to identify issues, annotate them, and develop solutions to those issues as a cohesive team.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8670014
    VIRIN: 240917-F-EU155-1630
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th FTG debuts its Power BI dashboard during fall commanders’ summit [Image 3 of 3], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CCO
    Citizen Airmen
    Commanders Summit
    340 FTG
    Reserve Ready
    Power BI

