340th FTG debuts its Power BI dashboard during fall commanders’ summit

Bud Boehnke (right), 340th FTG master process officer, conducts a critical-thinking exercise with eight of our squadron commanders during the 340th FTG fall commanders' summit held in Fredericksburg, Texas, Sep. 16-20, 2024. Commanders and senior staff members from all the GSUs gather to identify issues, annotate them, and develop solutions to those issues as a cohesive team.