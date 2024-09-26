340th FTG debuts its Power BI dashboard during fall commanders’ summit

Commanders and senior staff members from the 340th Flying Training Group’s seven geographically separated units receive a briefing from the military personnel flight command team in Fredericksburg, Texas from Sep. 17, 2024, during the fall commanders’ summit. The summit serves as a forum where commanders and senior staff members from all the GSUs gather to identify issues, annotate them, and develop solutions to those issues as a cohesive team.
