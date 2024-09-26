340th FTG debuts its Power BI dashboard during fall commanders’ summit

Photo By Jet Fabara | Commanders and senior staff members from the 340th Flying Training Group’s seven...... read more read more Photo By Jet Fabara | Commanders and senior staff members from the 340th Flying Training Group’s seven geographically separated units receive a briefing from the military personnel flight command team in Fredericksburg, Texas from Sep. 17, 2024, during the fall commanders’ summit. The summit serves as a forum where commanders and senior staff members from all the GSUs gather to identify issues, annotate them, and develop solutions to those issues as a cohesive team. see less | View Image Page

Commanders and senior staff members from the 340th Flying Training Group’s seven geographically separated units gathered in Fredericksburg, Texas from Sep. 16-20, 2024, for the fall commanders’ summit.



“Our leadership summits are designed to build alignment, cohesion, and wingmanship throughout our Group through collaboration and critical thinking,” said Bud Boehnke, 340th FTG CCO. “Command teams must present broad topics and decompose each topic to effectively solve problems. High performing organizations critically brainstorm and strategically problem solve in order to plan and execute operations such as upcoming fiscal Quarters, changes of leadership, and alignment to our partners and higher headquarters.”



Common topics at the summit included strategic planning, Great Power Competition (GPC), programs and manpower positions to fund, and sharing lessons learned and best practices across the organizations.



“The GSUs get the opportunity to directly interact with the entire group staff through rotating staff stations. During these stations, the group staff and GSUs dissect problems and generate solutions through collaborative brainstorming and knowledge sharing,” Boehnke said. “GSUs may not know what types of attributes and solutions a certain division can provide them in order to improve an issue.”



One of the highlights during the summit involved debuting the recently built 340 FTG Power BI (Business Intelligence) dashboard, which allows consolidated real-time data to be analyzed and interpreted into a decisive plan for improvement.



“We were able to introduce this powerful tool to the GSUs and build buy-in from them. The GSUs are in fact our customers and we strive to provide them with exceptional service as timely and effectively as we can,” added Boehnke. “This product will give the GSUs the ability to timely observe, orient, decide, and act on operations and personnel issues through data-driven decision making and leadership.”



Commanders’ summits are usually held twice a year. In the spring, the commanders and directors of our GSUs come down for a smaller summit. In the fall, the GSUs bring their senior enlisted leaders to help the group collectively add an additional perspective and aperture to help the organization so it can take the next step in organizational maturity and excellence.