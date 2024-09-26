Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B 2024 EPFA [Image 3 of 3]

    E3B 2024 EPFA

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Pvt. makenna tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division run a mile as part of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during E3B qualifications on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges is a training and testing event for Soldiers attempting to earn either the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Makenna Tilton)

    This work, E3B 2024 EPFA [Image 3 of 3], by PV1 makenna tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

