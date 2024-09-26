E3B 2024 EPFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers complete the low crawl portion of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment and get ready to engage in the 3-5 second rush event during E3B testing on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges is a training and testing event for Soldiers attempting to earn either the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Makenna Tilton)