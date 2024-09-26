U.S. Army Soldiers complete the low crawl portion of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment and get ready to engage in the 3-5 second rush event during E3B testing on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges is a training and testing event for Soldiers attempting to earn either the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Makenna Tilton)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 15:43
|Photo ID:
|8669784
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-SD443-3539
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B 2024 EPFA [Image 3 of 3], by PV1 makenna tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.