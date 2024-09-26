E3B 2024 EPFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division low crawl as part of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during E3B qualifications on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. The purpose of the Expert Infantry, Soldier and Field Medical Badges is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout 10th Mountain Division units. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Makenna Tilton)