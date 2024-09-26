SERE Combatives Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists with the 336th Training Group participate in a sparring match during an advanced combatives course at Fairchild Air Force Base, Sept. 24, 2024. Instructors evaluate specialists on various moves from across the entire spectrum of combatives through hands-on demonstrations and through a question-and-answer portion. Specialists must explain the importance of combatives moves and tell instructors why certain moves may be more efficient than others in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)