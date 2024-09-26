Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists with the 336th Training Group participate in a sparring match during a combatives course at Fairchild Air Force Base, Sept. 24, 2024. The advanced SERE Combatives Program to enhance SERE specialists’ capability to instruct self-defense techniques to aircrews, thereby increasing survival chances in an unfriendly environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)