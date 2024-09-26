Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Combatives Program [Image 8 of 19]

    SERE Combatives Program

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist with the 336th Training Group prepares for a sparring match during a combatives course at Fairchild Air Force Base, Sept. 24, 2024. The advanced SERE Combatives Program to enhance SERE specialists’ capability to instruct self-defense techniques to aircrews, thereby increasing survival chances in an unfriendly environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8669202
    VIRIN: 240924-F-DB615-1429
    Resolution: 5750x3826
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    SERE
    Combatives
    Air Force
    Sparring
    AETC

