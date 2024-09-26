U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists with the 336th Training Group participate in a sparring match during a combatives course at Fairchild Air Force Base, Sept. 24, 2024. The advanced SERE Combatives Program to enhance SERE specialists’ capability to instruct self-defense techniques to aircrews, thereby increasing survival chances in an unfriendly environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 12:33
|Photo ID:
|8669198
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-DB615-1859
|Resolution:
|4522x3009
|Size:
|1005.34 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Combatives Program [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.