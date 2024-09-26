Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, JAPAN (September 27, 2024) Operations Specialist Chief Petty Officer Josephual Simpson, center right, poses for a photo with Cryptological Technician Technical Chief Petty Officer William Wilcox, right, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Thornton Lawrence, center left, and Master Chief Petty Officer Shareef Willis, left, command master chief of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) after being pinned to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell).