SASEBO, JAPAN (September 27, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Chief Petty Officer John Paul Garcia, center, is pinned by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Chief Petty Officer Leonel Manzanilla, right, and Engineman Chief Petty Officer John Turner, left, all assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a Chief pinning ceremony on September 27. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell).
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 01:59
|Photo ID:
|8668599
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-DE539-1077
|Resolution:
|2778x4496
|Size:
|813.53 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.