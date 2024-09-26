Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, JAPAN (September 27, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Chief Petty Officer John Paul Garcia, center right, poses for a photo with Electronics Technician Chief Petty Officer Dave Collins, left, Engineman Chief Petty Officer John Turner, center left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Chief Petty Officer Leonel Manzanilla, right, all assigned to assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) after being pinned to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell).