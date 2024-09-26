Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay [Image 4 of 12]

    Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay

    JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SASEBO, JAPAN (September 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeants assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) pose for a group photo after during a Chief pinning ceremony on September 27. USS Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Consisting of 400 Sailors and Officers and the capacity to embark up to 800 Marines, the USS Green Bay’s mission is to transport and launch amphibious craft in support of Amphibious Warfare and Humanitarian Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell).

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 01:59
    Photo ID: 8668601
    VIRIN: 240927-N-DE539-1119
    Resolution: 3835x2710
    Size: 803.18 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pinning on the USS Green Bay [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Green Bay

