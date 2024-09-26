Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Larry Repass, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23, salutes sideboys during the DESRON 23 change of command ceremony, Sept. 25, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of CSG 9, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)