Destroyer Squadron 23 Changes Command

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. Larry Repass, outgoing commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23, left, and Capt. Ryan Leary, commodore of DESRON 23, cut a ceremonial cake following the DESRON 23 change of command ceremony, Sept. 25, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of CSG 9, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

APRA HARBOR, Guam – Capt. Ryan Leary relieved Capt. Lawrence Repass as commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23, during a change of command ceremony held aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) while moored at Apra Harbor, Guam, Sep. 25, 2024.



“DESRON 23 is one of those special commands in our surface navy with an amazing history and heritage,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, addressing Repass and guests. “During your tenure as commodore of DESRON 23, you have truly lived up to the great legacy of your predecessors.”



Repass served as commodore of DESRON 23 since May 2023. The ceremony marked the end of his final tour in a naval career that has spanned nearly four and a half decades.



“We are arguably the most famous DESRON still in existence anywhere in the world today,” said Repass. “My tour as commander, Destroyer Squadron 23 has been the honor of a professional lifetime and I can think of no one more qualified or ready to assume the job than Capt. Leary.”



Repass started his 44-year journey in the Navy as an enlisted Sailor, eventually making senior chief and then commissioning as a chief warrant officer. He would later be selected to become a limited duty officer and then later joined the unrestricted line community as a surface warfare officer.



Leary takes command after serving as DESRON 23 deputy commodore since June 2023.



