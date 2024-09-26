Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 12]

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, gives remarks during the Destroyer Squadron 23 change of command ceremony, Sept. 25, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of CSG 9, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 00:40
    Photo ID: 8668553
    VIRIN: 240925-N-BR246-2176
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 832.04 KB
    Location: GU
