Port visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors carries the ship’s nameplank as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) arrives in Guam for a brief stop for parts, Sept. 25, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of Carrier Strike Group 9, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)