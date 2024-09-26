GovGuam, JTF-M, JRM Convene the Civil-Military Coordination Council

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (Sept. 30, 2024) - Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at JRM headquarters in Asan, Sept. 26.



The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations to address military activities in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)