Governor, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, Joint Region Marianas Convene Civil-Military Coordination Council

ASAN, Guam – Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, and Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council at JRM headquarters in Asan, Sept. 26.



Government of Guam agencies, including the Community Defense Liaison Office, Guam Homeland Security – Office of Civil Defense, Guam Department of Labor, Guam Department of Land Management, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, Guam Department of Public Works, Guam Power Authority, Port Authority of Guam, and the Guam International Airport Authority attended.



"The Civil-Military Coordination Council has been essential in building strong partnerships between our government and the military as we navigate the military buildup. It’s given us a platform to prioritize our needs and make sure that our goals for Guam are clearly understood,” said Leon Guerrero. “What makes the CMCC so effective is its ability to bring everyone to the table—creating real opportunities for collaboration. Through open communication, working groups, and subcommittees, we’ve been able to tackle issues head-on and work together on solutions. As we move forward, these partnerships will continue to guide us, making sure that our efforts are aligned and, most importantly, that the people of Guam benefit the most from the military buildup. Together, we’re working toward a future that ensures prosperity for our island and its people.”



Tenorio added, “These meetings continue to inform our government agencies as they plan for growth, taking into consideration impacts to the environment, cultural resources, infrastructure, and socio-economic issues that need to be addressed at the earliest stages. This kind of growth needs to be managed well and balanced to minimize adverse impacts that could come with this kind of growth. We will continue to work with our military and federal partners.”



“Over the course of these CMCCs, we have really built on the communication, coordination and the partnership between the DoD and our local and federal agency partners,” Huffman said. “I especially want to thank the Governor, and her cabinet for their continued participation and support as we work together to achieve mutually beneficial objectives through the CMCC.”



DeVore echoed Huffman’s remarks and thanked participants for their dedication to robust dialogue. “The CMCC is an important forum for open discussions to occur among the various agencies that help us walk away with a better understanding of the big picture,” he said. “I value the time and dedication of the council members, and look forward to the progress we will achieve together.”



During the meeting, government representatives shared housing related information, to include the Guam Installation and Community Support Working Group, a housing requirements and market analysis, housing construction update, details about DoD population growth through 2037, an update of the Guam Defense System with details about the Guam Flight Test Environmental Assessment, and the Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense Environmental Impact Statement.



The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and when warranted provide recommendations to address military activity and grow with the goal of minimizing negative stressors to community infrastructure and services. The CMCC, initially intended to focus on U.S. Marine Corps relocation to Guam, has broadened its scope of information sharing and monitoring to include all military activities on Guam.